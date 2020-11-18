Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 14:03

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

 
ROME
Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

 
ROME
COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

 
BRUSSELS
EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

 
ROME
Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

 
ROME
Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

 
ROME
COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

 
ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

 
ROME
More risks from closing schools than opening them- minister

More risks from closing schools than opening them- minister

 
ROME
COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

 
ROME
Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisilavori pubblici
Ostuni, da oggi la «Città bianca» diventa un cantiere aperto

Ostuni, da oggi la «Città bianca» diventa un cantiere aperto

 
LecceLe previsioni
Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

Lecce, Natale in «quarantena»: salta il presepe in piazza Duomo

 
Materaambiente
Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

Matera, rifiuti abbandonati nel quartiere Spine Bianche: multati 3 cittadini

 
GdM.TVoperazione dei CC
Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

Trani, taglieggia titolare agenzia funebre: in manette 32enne

 
Foggiala decisione
Carapelle, investì e uccise automobilista 35enne: autotrasportatore 58enne resta in carcere

Carapelle, investì e uccise automobilista 35enne: autotrasportatore 58enne resta in carcere

 
BariEmergenza contagi
Corato, epidemia nelle Rsa cittadine. Il sindaco: «Abbiamo bisogno di personale»

Corato, focolai Covid nelle Rsa cittadine. Il sindaco: «Abbiamo bisogno di personale»

 
PotenzaGiustizia
Potenza, nominato nuovo presidente sezione civile della Corte d'Appello

Potenza, nominato nuovo presidente sezione civile della Corte d'Appello

 
TarantoLa lettera
Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

 

ROME

Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

NATO will decide whether to continue or not in Feb - defence min

Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

ROME, 18 NOV - Italy will continue to play its part in Afghanistan despite an announced draw-down in US troops, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Wednesday. "Even with this US decision, which was pre-announced, and which was formally shared with allies yesterday, and in light of the conditions of guarantee through which the mission continues, I think that Italy will continue to play its part," he told parliament. Guerini added that he had spoken about the issue with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier Wednesday to explain that Italy intends to "decide together" with its partners what steps to take in the coming months. Guerini said NATO will decide what to do in February, after the new US administration is seated. "The NATO ministerial meeting in February, after the seating of the new American administration, will be the moment in which the Alliance will have to assess its posture in Afghanistan," Guerini said. "It will have to decide whether to continue the mission, how to continue the mission, or whether to proceed towards the conclusion of the mission in Afghanistan with the overall withdrawal of the contingents deployed there. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the US will withdraw thousands more US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15, 2021 -- just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, CNN said, confirming plans first reported by CNN on Monday. Miller said the withdrawal, which will leave approximately 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and roughly the same number in Iraq, "does not equate change" to US policies or objectives but provided no details about the plan and refused to answer questions following Tuesday's appearance in the Pentagon briefing room. Currently there are approximately 4,500 US troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 troops in Iraq. The Italian contingent currently includes a maximum of 900 personnel, 148 land vehicles, and 8 aircraft. They are deployed in both Kabul and Herat within the Train Advise Assist Command West (TAAC-W), according to the Italian defence ministry website. Italy supports NATO and the Republic of Afghanistan, the website said, and the TAAC-W provides training, assistance, and advice to the institutions and security forces in the western part of the country. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati