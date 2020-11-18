Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

ROME, 18 NOV - Italy will continue to play its part in Afghanistan despite an announced draw-down in US troops, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Wednesday. "Even with this US decision, which was pre-announced, and which was formally shared with allies yesterday, and in light of the conditions of guarantee through which the mission continues, I think that Italy will continue to play its part," he told parliament. Guerini added that he had spoken about the issue with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier Wednesday to explain that Italy intends to "decide together" with its partners what steps to take in the coming months. Guerini said NATO will decide what to do in February, after the new US administration is seated. "The NATO ministerial meeting in February, after the seating of the new American administration, will be the moment in which the Alliance will have to assess its posture in Afghanistan," Guerini said. "It will have to decide whether to continue the mission, how to continue the mission, or whether to proceed towards the conclusion of the mission in Afghanistan with the overall withdrawal of the contingents deployed there. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the US will withdraw thousands more US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by January 15, 2021 -- just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, CNN said, confirming plans first reported by CNN on Monday. Miller said the withdrawal, which will leave approximately 2,500 troops in Afghanistan and roughly the same number in Iraq, "does not equate change" to US policies or objectives but provided no details about the plan and refused to answer questions following Tuesday's appearance in the Pentagon briefing room. Currently there are approximately 4,500 US troops in Afghanistan and 3,000 troops in Iraq. The Italian contingent currently includes a maximum of 900 personnel, 148 land vehicles, and 8 aircraft. They are deployed in both Kabul and Herat within the Train Advise Assist Command West (TAAC-W), according to the Italian defence ministry website. Italy supports NATO and the Republic of Afghanistan, the website said, and the TAAC-W provides training, assistance, and advice to the institutions and security forces in the western part of the country. (ANSA).