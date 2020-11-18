Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 14:03

ROME
COVID: GPs work to rule citing 'collapse'

ROME
Italy motorway petrol strike Nov 30

ROME
COVID parameters enable targeted measures - Conte

BRUSSELS
EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

ROME
Afghanistan: Italy to continue to do its bit -Guerini

ROME
Strada's NGO Emergency to give medical support in Calabria

ROME
COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

ROME
More risks from closing schools than opening them- minister

ROME
COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

ROME
Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

BRUSSELS

EC OK to Italy budget, says some measures not covered

Keep an eye on debt amid rising COVID risks says Commission

BRUSSELS, 18 NOV - The European Commission on Wednesday gave a provisional OK to Italy's raft budget but said some measures were not covered. Italy's draft budget plan, the EC said in its alert mechanism report, "is in line with the recommendations" adopted by the (European) Council on July 20, and "many of the measures are supporting economic activity faced with considerable uncertainty. "But some measures do not seem temporary or financed by covering measures". It said the measures not covered were equal to 1.1% of GDP, including a cut in taxes for poorer regions and a family bonus. The EC reached the same conclusion for France, Lithuania and Slovakia. The Commission added that it would continue to assess Italian debt with risks rising due to the pandemic. It said COVID was exacerbating excessive imbalances and there would be an analysis in the spring. It called for measures to preserve the sustainability of Italian debt. The EC said it had decided to prepare "in-depth analyses" for Italy and another 11 countries "to identify and assess the severity of possible macroeconomic imbalances". Italy has been in excessive imbalance since 2011, and two years ago risked an infraction procedure. The in-depth analyses will be published in the spring, because they will be assessed alongside the evaluations of recovery plans. Germany and the Netherlands, too, are being monitored for imbalance in their surpluses. The EC went on: "given the level of Italian public debt and the great challenges of sustainability in the medium term before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for Italy to ensure that, when it takes support measures, it preserves medium-term budget sustainability." It urged Italy to "regularly assess the use, efficacy and suitability of the support measures and to be ready to adapt them to changing circumstances". The government presented its 2021 budget bill in parliament on Tuesday. The package features 38 billion euros worth of new measures, as the executive seeks to keep the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 emergency. This, however, may not suffice and the government is considering a further deviation from its deficit target to the tune of around 20 billion euros, sources said. (ANSA).

