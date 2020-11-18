COVID: 191,000 retail jobs lost - ISTAT

ROME, 18 NOV - Some 191,000 jobs were lost in the Italian retail sector in the second quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, due to COVID-19, ISTAT said Wednesday. In percentage terms, this was a drop of 5.8%, the statistics agency said. It was almost double the total fall in Italian employment generally, 3.6%, ISTAT said. Self-employed retailers fell 9.3% and the self-employed with employees by 12.7%. Some 13.5% of non-food sales were lost, the sattistics agency said. Italians' propension for consumption fell some 10 percentage points. There has since been a recovery, ISTAT said, but it was probably interrupted when the second COVID wave started to hit in October. Italy's GDP is st to contract by 11-13% this year and then rebound next year by 4-6%, according to various estimates. (ANSA).