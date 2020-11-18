Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

ROME, 18 NOV - Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said Wednesday that Christmas must not be allowed to spark a new wave of COVID-19 contagion in Italy, saying the mistakes made in the summer must not be repeated. The substantial return to normality during the summer holidays, including the reopening of night clubs in Sardinia, has been blamed by many for the second wave of the coronavirus that the country is currently enduring. "My fear is Christmas," Cirio, whose region is among the COVID red zones currently in lockdown, told Sky TG24. "We want to have a normal Christmas but if we think we can have it in the same way that some people experienced the summer months, we'll be back in this situation in January or February and we can't afford it". (ANSA).