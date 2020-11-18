Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 12:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

 
ROME
More risks from closing schools than opening them- minister

More risks from closing schools than opening them- minister

 
ROME
COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

 
ROME
Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

 
MILANO
COVID: Couple aged 82 and 83 die same day

COVID: Couple aged 82 and 83 die same day

 
ROME
What happens at Xmas depends on us - Brusaferro

What happens at Xmas depends on us - Brusaferro

 
ROME
COVID: 32,191 new cases, 208,458 swabs says Rezza

COVID: 32,191 new cases, 208,458 swabs says Rezza

 
ROME
Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella

Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella

 
MATERA
10 alleged gangmasters probed near Matera

10 alleged gangmasters probed near Matera

 
ROME
9 probed for Naples anti-curfew unrest

9 probed for Naples anti-curfew unrest

 
ROME
Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Covid news h 24L'emergenza
Triggiano, il «Fallacara» raddoppia i posti letto post acuzie Covid

Triggiano, il «Fallacara» raddoppia i posti letto post acuzie Covid

 
PhotoNewsL'emergenza
Foggia, montata tenda davanti al Policlinico Riuniti per i casi sospetti Covid

Foggia, montata tenda davanti al Policlinico Riuniti per i casi sospetti Covid

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Brindisi, nasconde nella intercapedine della cucina oltre 200 grammi di cocaina: arrestato 36enne

Brindisi, nasconde nella intercapedine della cucina oltre 200 grammi di cocaina: arrestato 36enne

 
PotenzaGiustizia
Potenza, nominato nuovo presidente sezione civile della Corte d'Appello

Potenza, nominato nuovo presidente sezione civile della Corte d'Appello

 
Materaindagini dei CC
Ferrandina, evade dai domiciliari ed estorce denaro a due donne: in carcere 38enne

Ferrandina, evade dai domiciliari ed estorce denaro a due donne: in carcere 38enne

 
TarantoLa lettera
Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

 
LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

 
BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

 

ROME

Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

We can't afford to repeat mistakes of the summer says Cirio

Xmas mustn't be season of contagion - Piedmont governor

ROME, 18 NOV - Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio said Wednesday that Christmas must not be allowed to spark a new wave of COVID-19 contagion in Italy, saying the mistakes made in the summer must not be repeated. The substantial return to normality during the summer holidays, including the reopening of night clubs in Sardinia, has been blamed by many for the second wave of the coronavirus that the country is currently enduring. "My fear is Christmas," Cirio, whose region is among the COVID red zones currently in lockdown, told Sky TG24. "We want to have a normal Christmas but if we think we can have it in the same way that some people experienced the summer months, we'll be back in this situation in January or February and we can't afford it". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati