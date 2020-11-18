Mercoledì 18 Novembre 2020 | 12:15

ROME

COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

Governor says peak has been reached

COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana

ROME, 18 NOV - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana said that the northern region's COVID-19 parameters were no longer that of a high-risk red zone but of a medium-high risk orange zone. Lombardy was the Italian region hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus and it was also one of the first four regions to be classed as a red zone, meaning it had to go into lockdown, when the government introduced its three-tier system of restrictions this month. Other regions have become red zones since. "We have already started a phase of slight, but significant improvement," Fontana told Mediaset television. "Our Rt (reproduction number) has come down in a significant way, so much so that, on the basis of the numbers, today we would return to being an orange zone. "It is obvious that, on the basis of (the government's) DPCM (decree), a question of caution means that when you go from one zone to another the data must be confirmed for two weeks, so we will remain a red zone until November 27. "We had a period of constant rises (in contagion) and very violent (increases) in admissions to hospitals and intensive care units. "Now we are in a phase in which there is an increase, but much smaller. "Let's say that we have reached the top of a plateau, the top of this sort of mountain, as now we are walking on a plain and the descent will start soon". (ANSA).

