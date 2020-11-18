Abruzzo becomes a COVID-19 red zone

COVID: Lombardy now has 'orange-zone' figures says Fontana
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, altri 36 morti (anche operatore 118) e 1.234 nuovi casi. Situazione critica nel Barese, ospedali al limite. Regione verso «zona rossa»
Covid 19, Lopalco: «Puglia arancione, ma sanitari stanchi dei rischi. Scuole? Non le avrei aperte a settembre»
ROME
18 Novembre 2020
ROME, 18 NOV - The central region of Abruzzo went into lockdown on Wednesday after being classed as one of Italy's red zones of high COVID-19 contagion risk. The southern region of Puglia looks set to be bumped up to red soon too. The government has introduced a three-tier system of restrictions based on a region's COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. At the moment, Campania, Tuscany, Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta are red, plus the autonomous province of Bolzano. Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria, Puglia, Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche are orange zones and face slight less stringent restrictions. The rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. The conference of Italian regions on Tuesday called on the government to use just five criteria to decide what tier a region should be in, rather than the current 21, but Health Minister Roberto Speranza and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) are against making this change. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su