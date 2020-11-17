Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 18:45

MILANO
COVID: Couple aged 82 and 83 die same day

ROME
What happens at Xmas depends on us - Brusaferro

ROME
COVID: 32,191 new cases, 208,458 swabs says Rezza

ROME
Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella

MATERA
10 alleged gangmasters probed near Matera

ROME
9 probed for Naples anti-curfew unrest

ROME
Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

ROME
Govt to help book industry - Franceschini

ROME
Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

ROME
Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Covid news h 24Il virus
Covid 19, sindaco di Torremaggiore: stop a lezioni in presenza

BariIl restauro
Bari, una delle due storiche fontane della chiesa di S. Ferdinando torna in vita

TarantoLa lettera
Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

PotenzaNel Potentino
Maltratta la moglie davanti ai figli: un arresto a Pietragalla

LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

ROME

COVID: 32,191 new cases, 208,458 swabs says Rezza

Rate of positives/swabs falls 2.5% to 15.4%

ROME, 17 NOV - Tuesday has seen 32,191 new COVID cases in Italy, Health Ministry Prevention Office Chief Gianni Rezza said. This compared to 27,354 new cases Monday. There have been 208,458 news swabs taken compared to 152,000 Monday, so the rise was largely due to the higher number of tests, Rezza said. There have been 731 deaths in the last 24 hours compared to 504 Monday, he said, but stressed that some old data had been included in this latest figure. The number of intensive care patients has risen by 120. Rezza said the overall picture was steady but with a slight drop in the number of positives. The rate of positives to swabs had dropped to 15.47% from 17.92% Monday, a fall of two and a half percentage points, Rezza said. More than 33,000 people are in hospital, he said, 3,612 of them in intensive care. (ANSA).

