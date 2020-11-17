What happens at Xmas depends on us - Brusaferro

ROME, 17 NOV - What will happene at Christmas "depends on us", Higher Health Institute (ISS) President Silvio Brusaferro told a press conference on the COVID epidemiological situation in Italy on Tuesday. He said the hope was that restrictive measures taken in Italy's three-tier system would be enough to keep the R transmission rate below 1 in all regions, thus allowing some loosening of restrictions. "What will happen at Christmas will very much depend on how we behave," Brusaferro said, stressing that current projections are unstable. In other remarks, he said that the virus was spreading in schools as elsewhere, that 11,000 intensive care beds were waiting to be "activated", and that COVID indicators were a mixture and that some would take time to give accurate predictions. (ANSA).