Time to lay foundations for recovery says Mattarella

ROME, 17 NOV - President Sergio Mattarella told the association of Italian municipalities ANCI Tuesday that it is time to lay the foundations for a recovery from the COVID emergency in Italy. Mattarella told the representatives of Italy's almost 8,000 'comuni' that the videolink to the assembly was "a sign of the difficulties that we are facing, but at the same time expresses the common desire to go forw ard, to fight the epidemic, to consolidate the networks of mutual solidarity, to lay the basis for our country's restart". Mattarella said the comuni were fundamental in forming a bulwark against social crisis. He called for an end to "unseemly polemics that seek to gain a partisan advantage" in the debate over the COVID fight. He also said that pluralism should "multiply its energies" and warned against divisions in the national community. No one should be complacent and "fool themselves into thinking 'it's not going to happen to me', Mattarella said. "Let us realize the gravity of this global pandemic," he said. The president said the comuni should not hesitate to take all necessary action against the coronavirus. He said that what was needed was "loyal institutional collaboration". Mattarella said the pandemic had changed the pace of life but "we should not give in to it". In other remarks, the head of State said that a reinforcement of local medical services was needed. (ANSA).