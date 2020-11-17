10 alleged gangmasters probed near Matera

MATERA, 17 NOV - Ten Italians including nine men and a woman have been placed under investigation for allegedly exploiting workers in an alleged gangmaster scheme in fields near Matera, police said Tuesday. The 10, resident in Puglia, allegedly forced farm hands to work 10.12 hours a day, paying them around three euros an hour for a daily total of 27 euros, police said. The gangmasters took the lion's share of profits for themselves, police said. The labourers, Carabinieri said "worked ceaselessly and in the absence of the most elementary norms for work safety and hygiene". The alleged gangmastering racket took place in the fields of Montalbano Jonico and Scanzano Jonico, police said. (ANSA).