9 probed for Naples anti-curfew unrest

ROME, 17 NOV - Nine people have been placed under investigation after scuffles between police and anti-curfew protesters in Naples on October 23, judicial sources said Tuesday. The protests came after Campania Governor Vincenzo De Luca unilaterally imposed a night-time curfew. That has since become nationwide amid a three-tiered virus-risk system ranging from yellow to red. Campania recently turned red along with Tuscany, joining Calabria and the three northern regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta, plus the autonomous province of Bolzano. In the Naples probe prosecutors have also ordered the seizure of cellphones, riot gear and devices for memorizing data. The nine people are suspected of "devastation an sacking, aggravated by the Camorra (mafia) matrix and by purposes of subversive terrorism". There have been protests across Italy against new COVID restrictions amid a second wave of the virus. (ANSA).