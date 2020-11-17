Govt to help book industry - Franceschini

ROME, 17 NOV - The government is set to pass a law to help the entire book industry from the knock-on effects of COVID-19, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Tuesday. "We will support all the production chain including ancillary firms," the minister said. Talks with authors, publishers, distributors, small publishers, young people, bookshops and libraries have been set up to draft the best possible measures, he said. The discussions began on Monday, the minister said. Franceschini made the announcement at the presentation of #ioleggoperché (#Ireadbecause), a project promoted by the Italian Association of Publishers aimed at boosting school libraries. The project is set to run from November 21 to 29. Franceschini said the new law would be along the lines of a recent one helping the cinema industry through the pandemic. (ANSA).