Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 17:11

MATERA
10 alleged gangmasters probed near Matera

ROME
9 probed for Naples anti-curfew unrest

ROME
Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

ROME
Govt to help book industry - Franceschini

ROME
Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

ROME
Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

ROME
Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

ROME
Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

ROME
COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Covid news h 24Il virus
Covid 19, sindaco di Torremaggiore: stop a lezioni in presenza

BariIl restauro
Bari, una delle due storiche fontane della chiesa di S. Ferdinando torna in vita

TarantoLa lettera
Covid 19, Melucci ad Emiliano: «Bisogna coinvolgere la sanità privata»

PotenzaNel Potentino
Maltratta la moglie davanti ai figli: un arresto a Pietragalla

LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

ROME

Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

Pandemic has made operations tougher says Lamorgese

ROME, 17 NOV - Migrant arrivals to Italy are up to 32,000 this year, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told a House panel on Tuesday. She did not say what this rise amounted to in numerical or percentage terms. However, she did say that 38.7% of the new arrivals have been Tunisians. Lamorgese said that facing the influx had been made "more complicated" by the COVID emergency. She said Italy currently has five quarantine ships on the coasts of Sicily with 2,730 people aboard. "The pandemic has certainly made all the operations more complicated," she reiterated. All those quarantining have been helped by the Italian Red Cross, the minister told the House Constitutional Affairs committee. "All the migrants have been screened with swabs," she stressed. When positive cases have recurred within groups, authorities have been forced to keep migrants on board beyond the statutory 14 days, she said. This has led to "severe suffering and some episodes of self-harming", Lamorgese told the panel. (ANSA).

