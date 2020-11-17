Migrant arrivals up to 32,000 this year

ROME, 17 NOV - Migrant arrivals to Italy are up to 32,000 this year, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told a House panel on Tuesday. She did not say what this rise amounted to in numerical or percentage terms. However, she did say that 38.7% of the new arrivals have been Tunisians. Lamorgese said that facing the influx had been made "more complicated" by the COVID emergency. She said Italy currently has five quarantine ships on the coasts of Sicily with 2,730 people aboard. "The pandemic has certainly made all the operations more complicated," she reiterated. All those quarantining have been helped by the Italian Red Cross, the minister told the House Constitutional Affairs committee. "All the migrants have been screened with swabs," she stressed. When positive cases have recurred within groups, authorities have been forced to keep migrants on board beyond the statutory 14 days, she said. This has led to "severe suffering and some episodes of self-harming", Lamorgese told the panel. (ANSA).