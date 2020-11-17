Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

ROME, 17 NOV - Italy's civil-service unions on Tuesday called a national strike on December 9. Among the grievances cited was a lack of resources for working in safety, and no movement on national wage contracts. Other complaints are the lack of a major hiring scheme including the stabilization of precarious workers, and a major refinancing of job renewals. Unions Fp Cgil, Cisl Fp, Uil Fpl and Uil Pa said recent talks between the governmen and the big three union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIl, had failed to meet their demands. The announcement was signed by sector union chiefs Serena Sorrentino, Maurizio Petriccioli, Michelangelo Librandi, and Nicola Turco. The government had pledged funds to the civil service for the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).