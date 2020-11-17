Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 15:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

 
ROME
Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

 
VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

 
ROME
Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

 
ROME
Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

 
ROME
COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

 
TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

 
ROME
COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

 
ROME
Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

 
ROME
Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

 
TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaNel Potentino
Maltratta la moglie davanti ai figli: un arresto a Pietragalla

Maltratta la moglie davanti ai figli: un arresto a Pietragalla

 
LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

 
Taranto#ilMArTasonoio
Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

 
BariSchianto all'incrocio
Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

 
GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

 
BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

 

ROME

Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

No govt movement on contracts say four groups

Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

ROME, 17 NOV - Italy's civil-service unions on Tuesday called a national strike on December 9. Among the grievances cited was a lack of resources for working in safety, and no movement on national wage contracts. Other complaints are the lack of a major hiring scheme including the stabilization of precarious workers, and a major refinancing of job renewals. Unions Fp Cgil, Cisl Fp, Uil Fpl and Uil Pa said recent talks between the governmen and the big three union federations, CGIL, CISL and UIl, had failed to meet their demands. The announcement was signed by sector union chiefs Serena Sorrentino, Maurizio Petriccioli, Michelangelo Librandi, and Nicola Turco. The government had pledged funds to the civil service for the COVID pandemic. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati