Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

 
Civil-service unions call strike Dec 9

COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME

Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

Eugenio Gaudio says personal reasons behind decision

Calabria health chief quits day after appointment

ROME, 17 NOV - Eugenio Gaudio said Tuesday that he was quitting as Calabria's health commissioner, a day after being appointed to the role, citing personal reasons. "My wife does not intend to move to Catanzaro," Gaudio, until recently the dean of Rome's La Sapienza University, told La Repubblica. "A job like this should be tackled with total commitment and I don't intend to cause a family crisis". Finding the right person for the job is proving a headache for Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. Giuseppe Zuccatelli said Monday that he has resigned as Calabria's health commissioner at the request of Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Zuccatelli was appointed to the post earlier this month after his predecessor, Saverio Cotticelli, resigned following a car-crash TV interview in which he admitted his had not known it was his job to prepare the region's anti-COVID plan. But Zuccatelli himself soon found himself at the centre of a furore after a video emerged from earlier this year in which he said using facemasks was pointless. At the weekend, Gino Strada, the founder of medical-aid NGO Emergency, said he had told the government he was willing to take on the commissioner post after being sounded out by Premier Giuseppe Conte but the administration has not gotten back to him. (ANSA).

