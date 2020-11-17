Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 14:10

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

 
ROME
Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

 
ROME
Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

 
ROME
COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

 
TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

 
ROME
COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

 
ROME
Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

 
ROME
Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

 
TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

 
ROME
COVID: 2nd wave has claimed 9,000 lives - Crisanti

COVID: 2nd wave has claimed 9,000 lives - Crisanti

 
ROME
Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

 

Il Biancorosso

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

 
Taranto#ilMArTasonoio
Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

 
BariSchianto all'incrocio
Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

 
GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

 
MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

 
BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

 
PotenzaL'indotto Eni
Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

 

TURIN

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

Trouble setting up videolinks with jailed asymptomatic mafiosi

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

TURIN, 17 NOV - A raft of major trials into the Calabria-basd 'Ndrangheta mafia's infiltration of the economy of he northern region of Piedmont are under threat because courts' inability to set up video conferences with jailed mafiosi who are COVID positive but asymptomatic, Turin prosecutors say. The prosecutors in the Piedmont capital are set to send a warning over the threat to Italy's anti-mafia directorate and the penitentiary agency DAP, sources said Tuesday. Due to the lack of videolinks, they said, hearings have suffered long delays. These delays are threatening to allow convicts out of jail as their preventive custody terms expire, the prosecutors have warned. At least one trial has already been derailed. It was the 'Phoenix-Carminius' 'maxi-trial' at the court in Asti. 'Ndrangheta has long infiltrated the economies of Piedmont and other northern and central regions. It is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia thanks to its control of the European cocaine trade. Last week there was a major breakthrough as the first big 'Ndrangheta boss started helping police from his prison cell. The Calabrian organisation's rule of silence or 'omerta' ' is even tighter than that of Cosa Nostra in Sicily, its older but less powerful cousin. But Maurizio Cortese, considered to be the 'regent' of the Serraino clan, has now decided to become a confidential informant. All its activities have been estimated to be worth the equivalent of at least three per cent of Italian GDP. According to a 2013 "Threat Assessment on Italian Organised Crime" by Europol and the Guardia di Finanza, 'Ndrangheta income was around $55 billion in 2008. Its tentacles have spread from its southern Italian base to central and northern Italy, northern Europe, North and South America and Australia, among other areas. Its influence is especially strong in the affluent northern Italian regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna, but it has also spread to Lazio and Rome. The other mafias in Italy are Cosa Nostra, and the Camorra in Campania. There is a smaller mafia in Puglia, the sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU), which is generally considered less dangerous and expansive. But Italy's top anti-mafia prosecutor on Monday dubbed it public enemy no.1. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati