COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

Martedì 17 Novembre 2020

Validation of DIY test to take 2 weeks says Zaia

VENICE, 17 NOV - Veneto has seen the first day with fewer hospital admissions for COVID-19 than the previous day, Governor Luca Ziaia said Tuesday. "Admissions three down, the fist day with a negative sign, at 2,091," said the governor of the northeastern region. The curve of COVID dead has not come down, he added, but explained that "this is the last rate that will fall". Zaia added that DIY COVID tests are still not available because they must be authorized by the health ministry and trialled in the field. "They will be validated on 1,500 patients and this phase will last a couple of weeks. Then we will present the results". (ANSA).

