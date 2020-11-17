COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

ROME, 17 NOV - The economic repercussions of the COVID emergency risks pushing the number of Italian young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs) up to 1.4 million, Save the Children said Tuesday. In its XI 'Atlas' of children at risk in Italy, STC said this was the number of people between the ages of 15 and 29 that risked remaining without school, jobs or training. It said one girl in four in Italy was already a NEET, with peaks of around 40% in Sicily and Calabria. But even in the "more virtuous" regions, the report said, female NEETs are almost double male ones. "It is necessary to intervene, with adequate resources," said STC. Italy's NEET rate has long been above the EU average. On NOvember 4 Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called for action to reduce the number of young Italians who are NEETs He said over two million people aged 15 to 29 in Italy are NEETs, 22% of the population of that age range. He described this as "a dramatic waste of potential, not just in economic terms, with particularly grave consequences on the social level that it is urgent to respond to". (ANSA).