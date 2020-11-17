Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

ROME, 17 NOV - Over one in 10 of the COVID-19 cases recorded so far in Italy regarded children or teenagers, according to a report by the Italian Paediatrics Society (SIP) based on monitoring data from the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said 126,622 cases regarded children or teenagers, 12% of the total. It said 36,622 were under 10, while around 90,000 were in the 10-19 age range. "Most manifested minor clinical forms (of the coronavirus), with an extremely low fatality rate," said the report. "If contagion were to increase, there could be major problems, especially among the fragile". (ANSA).