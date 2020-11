Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

ROME, 17 NOV - A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of robbing a 90-year-old pensioner using pepper spray near Viterbo north of Rome in September. The robber allegedly attacked the pensioner while the latter was tending an allotment in the fields outside Vetralla, police said. The suspected robber made off with around 200 euros, police said. The man was arrested thanks to security camera footage, police said. He is now under house arrest. The pensioner suffered severe shock but has now recovered, doctors said. (ANSA).