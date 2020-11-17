Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 14:09

VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

ROME
Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

ROME
Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

ROME
COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME
COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

ROME
Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

ROME
Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME
COVID: 2nd wave has claimed 9,000 lives - Crisanti

ROME
Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

Taranto#ilMArTasonoio
Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

BariSchianto all'incrocio
Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

PotenzaL'indotto Eni
Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

ROME

Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

Illegal settlements grave obstacle to two-State solution

ROME, 17 NOV - The Italian foreign ministry on Tuesday urged Israel to halt the construction of new housing in East Jerusalem saying that illegal settlements were a grave obstacle to a two-State solution to the Mideast crisis. "Italy voices profound concern over the start of the tendering procedure for the construction of 1,257 housing units at Givat Hamatos and asks the Israeli authorities to annul this decision," the ministry said in a statement. "If built, such a settlement would seriously compromise the prospect of a future independent and contiguous Palestinian State. "In line with international law and the consolidated European position, Italy considers the settlements illegal (and says) they represent a grave obstacle to the achievement of a just, sustainable two-State solution, directly negotiated between the two sides". (ANSA).

