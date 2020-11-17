Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

ROME, 17 NOV - The Italian foreign ministry on Tuesday urged Israel to halt the construction of new housing in East Jerusalem saying that illegal settlements were a grave obstacle to a two-State solution to the Mideast crisis. "Italy voices profound concern over the start of the tendering procedure for the construction of 1,257 housing units at Givat Hamatos and asks the Israeli authorities to annul this decision," the ministry said in a statement. "If built, such a settlement would seriously compromise the prospect of a future independent and contiguous Palestinian State. "In line with international law and the consolidated European position, Italy considers the settlements illegal (and says) they represent a grave obstacle to the achievement of a just, sustainable two-State solution, directly negotiated between the two sides". (ANSA).