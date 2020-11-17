Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

ROME, 17 NOV - The government is set to finally present its 2021 budget bill in parliament on Wednesday. The package features 38 billion euros worth of new measures, as the executive seeks to keep the economy afloat amid the COVID-19 emergency. This, however, may not suffice and the government is considering a further deviation from its deficit target to the tune of around 20 billion euros, sources said. Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, meanwhile, defended the package after the nation's three big trade union confederations called it inadequate and threatened to call a strike of public-sector workers. "The unions do their job and they ask for more," Gualtieri said. "But the government must look for a more general balance". The minister said he was confident parliament would improve the package with its input. (ANSA).