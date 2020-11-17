Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 14:09

VENICE
COVID: 1st day with fewer admissions in Veneto

ROME
Over 1 in 10 COVID cases children or teens - report

ROME
Man arrested for robbing man, 90, with pepper spray

ROME
COVID may boost NEETs to 1.4 mn - Save the Children

TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME
COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

ROME
Govt set to present budget bill in parliament

ROME
Stop new housing in East Jerusalem says foreign min

TURIN
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME
COVID: 2nd wave has claimed 9,000 lives - Crisanti

ROME
Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

SERIE C
Bari calcio, ds Romairone: «Dobbiamo stare zitti e correre»

LecceIn Salento
A largo di S. Maria di Leuca una barca a vela con 31 migranti: arrestato skipper

Taranto#ilMArTasonoio
Taranto, il museo MArTA promuove una call to action culturale

BariSchianto all'incrocio
Sannicandro, auto contro ambulanza in codice rosso: ferito l’equipaggio del 118

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

PotenzaL'indotto Eni
Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

ROME

COVID: ICU strain almost unbearable say docs

Nearly unsustainable in red regions, very heavy in orange ones

ROME, 17 NOV - The strain on intensive care units (ICUs) in the COVID emergency is almost unbearable in high-risk red zones, ICU doctors said Tuesday denying a claim by Italy's COVID commissioner, Domenico Arcuri, that they were coping well. Antonio Giarratano, head of the ICU doctors association SIAARTI, told Rai Tre that "it has been stated that the pressure on intensive care is sustainable but in fact in the red regions the pressure is almost unsustainable, and in the orange ones it is very, very heavy". He said "claiming that 10,000 ventilators can ensure a sufficient margin to sustain this exponential growth in intensive-care admissions means thinking that it is enough to turn on a ventilator to save a life. "Sadly, that is not so." Arcuri, the government's COVID-19 emergency commissioner, on Monday denied reports that Italy was running out of intensive-care places because of the number of coronavirus patients. "In March we had 5,000 ICU places," Arcuri said. "At the peak (of the emergency) we had 7,000 patients in intensive care, 2,000 more than capacity. "Today we have around 10,000 places in intensive care and we'll reach 11,300 next month. "At the moment there are some 3,300 (COVID patients) in intensive care so there isn't pressure on these departments". (ANSA).

