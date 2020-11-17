Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

ROME, 17 NOV - AC Milan's coronavirus problems have worsened with the Serie A leaders saying Tuesday that, after head coach Stefano Pioli, assistant coach Giacomo Murelli has tested positive for COVID-19 too. In a statement, the club said Murelli has been in isolation since Saturday after Pioli's positive test. It added that "Murelli is fine and will continue to self-isolate in his home". It remains to be seen who will be on the bench when Milan visit Napoli on Sunday and how the club will organize its training sessions. Other members of the coaching staff include former Italy and Milan defender Daniele Bonera, who recently passed the UEFA Pro Master, and Davide Lucarelli. (ANSA).