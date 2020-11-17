Consumer spending plunged 8% in October say retailers

COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus
ROME
17 Novembre 2020
ROME, 17 NOV - Retailers association Confcommercio said Tuesday that, after the strong growth registered in the third quarter following the first wave of the COVID-19 emergency, consumer spending plunged again in October, dropping 8.1% compared to the same month in 2019. It said tourism-linked businesses were hardest hit, with recreation services down 73.2%, hotels down 60% and bars and restaurants down 38%. Confcommercio forecast a 7.7% drop in Italy's GDP in November with respect to October and a 12.1% fall compared to the same time last year. (ANSA).
