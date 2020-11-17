Risk of Recovery Fund being delayed says Misiani

ROME, 17 NOV - Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said Tuesday that the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund risks being delayed after Poland and Hungary vetoed approval of the bloc's budget due to objections to funding being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. "We are supporting the mediation between the European parliament and the European Council," said Misiani. "We expect the governments applying the veto to change their position". Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund. (ANSA).