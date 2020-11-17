Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018

ROME, 17 NOV - The spread between Italy's 10-year-BTP bond and the German Bund opened on 118 basis points on Tuesday, down form 120 on Monday and the lowest level since April 2018. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs, edged back up to 119 points during early trading, with the yield on the BTP rising from 0.64% to 0.65%. (ANSA).