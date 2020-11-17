Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 12:36

ROME
COVID: Major 'Ndrangheta trials threatened by virus

ROME
COVID: 2nd wave has claimed 9,000 lives - Crisanti

ROME
Soccer:after Pioli, Milan assistant coach tests positive too

ROME
Risk of Recovery Fund being delayed says Misiani

ROME
Consumer spending plunged 8% in October say retailers

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018

ROME
COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

ROME
COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

ROME
Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

AOSTA
COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

ROME
Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

Bari, i conti segnano «rosso»: lavori in corso troppo lunghi

BariIl caso
Bitonto, marito e moglie malati di Covid muoiono a distanza di 4 giorni

GdM.TVIl video
Foggia, molesta una ragazza: la polizia diffonde le immagini, «aiutateci a identificarlo»

TarantoIl caso
Massafra, in 10 percepivano indebitamente il reddito di cittadinanza: denunciati

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

PotenzaL'indotto Eni
Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

LecceIl caso
Lecce, rifiuti tombati nella cava? Il Noe avvia gli accertamenti

BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

ROME

Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018

Spread opens at 118 basis points

ROME, 17 NOV - The spread between Italy's 10-year-BTP bond and the German Bund opened on 118 basis points on Tuesday, down form 120 on Monday and the lowest level since April 2018. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence and of Italy's borrowing costs, edged back up to 119 points during early trading, with the yield on the BTP rising from 0.64% to 0.65%. (ANSA).

