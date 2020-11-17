Martedì 17 Novembre 2020 | 11:05

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018

Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018

 
ROME
COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

 
ROME
COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

 
ROME
Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

 
AOSTA
COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

 
ROME
Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

 
ROME
Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

 
ROME
COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

 
BRUSSELS
EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

 
FOGGIA
Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

 
CAGLIARI
Worker dies after balcony collapses

Worker dies after balcony collapses

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraIl caso
Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

Policoro, lotta al caporalato: 10 persone denunciate dai carabinieri

 
BatLotta al virus
Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

Barletta, iniziato l'allestimento dell'ospedale Covid da campo

 
BariVandalismo
Modugno, lasciano sassi sui binari: minori bloccati dai carabinieri

Modugno, lasciano sassi sui binari: minori bloccati dai carabinieri

 
FoggiaIl virus
S. Giovanni Rotondo, scuole chiuse a causa del Covid: la decisione del sindaco

S. Giovanni Rotondo, scuole chiuse a causa del Covid: la decisione del sindaco

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, sindaco Taranto: «gli impianti cadono a pezzi»

Arcelor Mittal, sindaco Taranto: «gli impianti cadono a pezzi»

 
PotenzaL'indotto Eni
Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

Viggiano, sit-in in tenda e sciopero della fame per 7 lavoratori della Garramone

 
LecceIl caso
Lecce, rifiuti tombati nella cava? Il Noe avvia gli accertamenti

Lecce, rifiuti tombati nella cava? Il Noe avvia gli accertamenti

 
BrindisiIl caso
Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

Francavilla, «Pomata sulla dentiera non mi fa fare sesso» e colpisce con punteruolo odontotecnico

 

ROME

COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

Four facilities stopped from providing care services

COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

ROME, 17 NOV - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit said Tuesday that it uncovered non-compliance at 37 Italian care homes during a week-long round of inspections related to the fight against COVID-19. Care services were suspended at four facilities followed the checks at 232 homes. The police said 59 violations were found at the 37 homes where there was non-compliance with the regulations. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati