COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

Bond spread drops to lowest level since 2018
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, schizzano oltre mille i nuovi contagi: sale numero ricoveri (+10) e delle vittime (+36). Ordine dei medici: «La Regione diventi rossa»
Coronavirus in Puglia, Lopalco: «Numeri ingestibili. Anche i medici di base lavoreranno al tracciamento. Natale? Non potrà essere come l'estate scorsa»
ROME
17 Novembre 2020
ROME, 17 NOV - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit said Tuesday that it uncovered non-compliance at 37 Italian care homes during a week-long round of inspections related to the fight against COVID-19. Care services were suspended at four facilities followed the checks at 232 homes. The police said 59 violations were found at the 37 homes where there was non-compliance with the regulations. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su