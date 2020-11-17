COVID: Health cops find non-compliance at 37 care homes

ROME, 17 NOV - The Carabinieri's NAS health police unit said Tuesday that it uncovered non-compliance at 37 Italian care homes during a week-long round of inspections related to the fight against COVID-19. Care services were suspended at four facilities followed the checks at 232 homes. The police said 59 violations were found at the 37 homes where there was non-compliance with the regulations. (ANSA).