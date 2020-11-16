COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

ROME, 16 NOV - Some 27,354 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. There have been 504 fresh victims. This compared to 33,979 positive Sunday, and 546 victims. Italy has now had over 45,000 victims since the start of the pandemic. There are now 70 more patients in intensive care, bringing the current total to 3,492. (ANSA).