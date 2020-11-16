Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims
ROME
16 Novembre 2020
ROME, 16 NOV - Italy's privacy watchdog on Monday fined Vodafone over 12.25 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for the purposes of telemarketing. As well as paying the fine, Vodafone will also have to take a number of steps to fully comply with national and European norms on safeguarding data. Vodafone has denied wrongdoing. (ANSA).
