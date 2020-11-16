Lunedì 16 Novembre 2020 | 18:13

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

COVID: 27,354 positive in 24 hrs, 504 victims

 
ROME
Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

 
AOSTA
COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

 
ROME
Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

 
ROME
Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

 
ROME
COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

 
BRUSSELS
EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

 
FOGGIA
Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

 
CAGLIARI
Worker dies after balcony collapses

Worker dies after balcony collapses

 
BOLOGNA
4 arrested for mistreating elderly

4 arrested for mistreating elderly

 
ROME
Man arrested for murdering 73-yr-old to steal pension

Man arrested for murdering 73-yr-old to steal pension

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaLa vicenda
Mafia, il Tar considera legittimo lo scioglimento del comune di Cerignola

Mafia, il Tar considera legittimo lo scioglimento del comune di Cerignola

 
BariIl video
Le parole d'amore di Sophia Loren per la Puglia: il grazie social di Emiliano

Le parole d'amore di Sophia Loren per la Puglia: il grazie social di Emiliano

 
LecceTragedia sfiorata
Salice Salentino, auto investita da treno dopo aver divelto sbarre passaggio a livello: automobilista ferito

Salice Salentino, auto investita da treno dopo aver divelto sbarre passaggio a livello: automobilista ferito

 
PotenzaL'ordinanza
Covid 19, a Potenza vietati assembramenti nei vicoli del centro storico

Covid 19, a Potenza vietati assembramenti nei vicoli del centro storico

 
TarantoIndagini della polizia
Indagini della polizia

Taranto, esce dal carcere, chiede pizzo a imprenditori e perseguita figlia ex compagna: arrestato 57enne

 
BatIl restyling
Trani, lavori di ristrutturazione cambia volto la Biblioteca «Bovio»

Trani, lavori di ristrutturazione cambia volto la Biblioteca «Bovio»

 
Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Matera, picchia la moglie con un bastone: arrestato 32enne indiano

Matera, picchia la moglie con un bastone: arrestato 32enne indiano

 
Brindisila lettera
Brindisi, appello di una donna affetta da Sla: «Tamponi anche agli assistenti Adi»

Brindisi, appello di una donna affetta da Sla: «Tamponi anche agli assistenti Adi»

 

ROME

Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

Must get in line with national, EU privacy norms

Watchdog fines Vodafone for aggressive telemarketing

ROME, 16 NOV - Italy's privacy watchdog on Monday fined Vodafone over 12.25 million euros for illicitly handling the personal data of millions of users for the purposes of telemarketing. As well as paying the fine, Vodafone will also have to take a number of steps to fully comply with national and European norms on safeguarding data. Vodafone has denied wrongdoing. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati