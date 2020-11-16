Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

ROME, 16 NOV - Giuseppe Zuccatelli said Monday that he has resigned as Calabria's health commissioner at the request of Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Zuccatelli was appointed to the post earlier this month after his predecessor, Saverio Cotticelli, resigned following a car-crash TV interview in which he admitted his had not known it was his job to prepare the region's anti-COVID plan. But Zuccatelli himself soon found himself at the centre of a furore after a video emerged from earlier this year in which he said using facemasks was pointless. At the weekend, Gino Strada, the founder of medical-aid NGO, said he had told the government he was willing to take on the post after being sounded out by Premier Giuseppe Conte but administration has not gotten back to him. "The minister called me and he didn't need to explain anything to me," Zuccatelli told ANSA. "He asked me to resign and I did. "I don't know who will replace me. "I've quit with the same speed that I accepted the job". (ANSA).