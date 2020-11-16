Lunedì 16 Novembre 2020 | 16:44

AOSTA
COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

ROME
Gaudio set to be Calabria health commissioner

ROME
Zuccatelli quits as Calabria's health commissioner

ROME
COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

BRUSSELS
EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

FOGGIA
Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

CAGLIARI
Worker dies after balcony collapses

BOLOGNA
4 arrested for mistreating elderly

ROME
Man arrested for murdering 73-yr-old to steal pension

ROME
ICUs not under pressure says Arcuri

ROME
Tennis: Sinner up to 37th in ranking after debut ATP win

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoIndagini della polizia
Indagini della polizia

BariFormazione
Università degli Studi di Bari, al via il bando per accedere al Master in Giornalismo

LecceNel Leccese
Squinzano, si dimettono 9 consiglieri comunali: cade amministrazione Marra

BatIl restyling
Trani, lavori di ristrutturazione cambia volto la Biblioteca «Bovio»

FoggiaIl virus
Foggia, al via l'attivazione del Dipartimento Emergenza Urgenza del Riuniti

PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus Basilicata, nel weekend 326 nuovi contagi su 2.368 tamponi: 7 i morti

Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Matera, picchia la moglie con un bastone: arrestato 32enne indiano

Brindisila lettera
Brindisi, appello di una donna affetta da Sla: «Tamponi anche agli assistenti Adi»

ROME

Strada may be appointed as consultant

ROME, 16 NOV - Eugenio Gaudio, the former dean of Rome's La Sapienza University, is set to be appointed Calabria's new health commissioner, sources said Monday. Gino Strada, the founder of medical-aid NGO Emergency, could get the role of consultant to flank Gaudio, the sources said. Giuseppe Zuccatelli said Monday that he has resigned as Calabria's health commissioner at the request of Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Zuccatelli was appointed to the post earlier this month after his predecessor, Saverio Cotticelli, resigned following a car-crash TV interview in which he admitted his had not known it was his job to prepare the region's anti-COVID plan. But Zuccatelli himself soon found himself at the centre of a furore after a video emerged from earlier this year in which he said using facemasks was pointless. At the weekend, Strada said he had told the government he was willing to take on the commissioner post after being sounded out by Premier Giuseppe Conte but the administration has not gotten back to him. (ANSA).

