COVID: Val d'Aosta may close schools

AOSTA, 16 NOV - Val d'Aosta may close its schools as an anti-COVID measures, sources said Monday. The northwestern region has the highest coronavirus infection rate per population. It has been a high-risk red zone since November 6. The proposal to close schools has been presented by the regional health councillor, Luciano Caveri. The regional government will take a decision Tuesday, following meetings with school heads and trade unions. (ANSA).