Lunedì 16 Novembre 2020

ROME

COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

Virus spreading at worrying pace says official

COVID: Docs call for Puglia to go from orange to red

ROME, NOV 16 - The president of the national federation of Italian doctors' guilds (FNOMCEO), Filippo Anelli, said Monday that Puglia should be turned into a high COVID risk red zone. "Puglia should immediately become a red region," he said. "The virus is continuing to spread at a worrying pace in Puglia," Anelli said. He said the local health councillor should immediately ask the government to turn Puglia red. Puglia is currently orange. The other red regions are Lombardy, Piedmont, Calabria and Val D'Aosta, as well as the autonomous province of Bolzano. Earlier this month the government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions based on a region's COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. At the weekend Campania and Tuscany went into lockdown after being bumped up from being moderate risk COVID yellow zones to high risk red zones, joining Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta, plus the autonomous province of Bolzano. Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria,Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Marche and, currently, Puglia, are orange zones and face slighty less stringent restrictions. The rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow - although Basilicata has closed its schools until December 2 and Abruzzo looks set to go into lockdown. (ANSA).

