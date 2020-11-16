Foggia mafia has become public enemy no.1 - De Raho

FOGGIA, NOV 16 - The mafia in Foggia in Puglia has become public enemy no 1, National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Ferdinando Cafiero De Raho said Monday. "The Foggia mafia has become the top enemy of the State," he said at a press conference on an operation in which 38 suspected mafiosi were arrested. Among those arrested were the leaders and associates of three criminal groups operating in the Foggia area, police said. Two clan leaders, Federico Trisciuoglio and Pasquale Moretti, were taken into custody. Also arrested was a council official who allegedly tipped off mafiosi to when people had died so they could run extortion rackets on funeral homes, police said. De Raho said the police response to the local mafia had been "strong" since a quadruple murder on August 9 2017. "Since then 60 anti-mafia operations have been carried out, 400 people arrested, and dozens of tonnes of drugs seized". The Puglia mafia is called the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU). The SCU is Italy's fourth and smallest mafia. The others are Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra, and Campania's Camorra. (ANSA).