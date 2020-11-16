EU funds an opportunity for Italy - Ferreira

BRUSSELS, NOV 16 - The European Union funds Italy is set to get are an opportunity and challenge for the country, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said in an exclusive interview with ANSA Monday. Italy received 44-45 billion euros in EU structural funds between 2014 and 2020 and is now set to get three times more from the EU COVID Recovery Fund and other instruments, she said. At the moment, Italy has spent 40% of the 2014-20 funds, she said. She said the EU average was a bit higher. But she added: "Italy, however, has made significant progress, and hopefully it will continue, to have full use of these contributions and the next ones". The biggest challenge, Ferreira said, is to reform public administration and the civil service. Italy is set to get the largest single chunk, 209 billion euros, of the 750-billion.euro COVID Next Generation Recovery Fund. (ANSA).