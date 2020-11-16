Worker dies after balcony collapses

CAGLIARI, NOV 16 - A worker died and another was injured when a balcony on a house on the outskirts of Cagliari collapsed on Monday. The two workers were using a pneumatic drill inside the courtyard of a condominium when the balcony collapsed and they were buried under the rubble. Fire crews are at the scene. Carabinieri police are also there. An autopsy has been ordered. The injured man has been taken to hospital. His condition was not immediately reported. (ANSA).