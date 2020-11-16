Man arrested for murdering 73-yr-old to steal pension

ROME, NOV 16 - A suspect has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 73-year-old man and burning his body in an illegal dump in July in the Sicilian town of Milazzo in order to steal the victim's monthly pension of 650 euros. It took Carabinieri police months to get to the bottom of the crime and identify Ettore Rossitto, 56, as the suspect, with the help of footage from closed-circuit videos. A autopsy showed that the victim, Giovanni Salmeri, was killed with 11 stab wounds. "It was a particularly atrocious crime, and it was difficult to solve because it was hard to trace the identify of the victim," said prosecutor Emanuele Crescenti. "It's incredible that there was not even one report that the man was missing in three months. "(The suspect) was not a regular criminal. He just had one conviction for robbery and so he was not being monitored". (ANSA).