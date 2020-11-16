4 arrested for mistreating elderly

BOLOGNA, NOV 16 - Four people were arrested Monday on suspicion of mistreating the elderly in a Bologna care home. The probe was dubbed 'Inferno'. According to a police wiretap taken in the probe, one of the carers told an elderly woman who asked for water: "I won't give you water unless you behave. "Now enough of this talk of water, stop it!" The carer allegedly went on: "I'll put the tap in your mouth and turn it on, and then you tell me it's enough when you're full. "What the f**k? You say water, water, water. Are you mad. Be good or I'll shoot you." The probe is being led by Bologna prosecutors Giuseppe Amato and Manuela Cavallo. They said the other three carers were guilty of similar alleged offences. (ANSA).