Tennis: Sinner up to 37th in ranking after debut ATP win

ROME, NOV 16 - Italy's Jannik Sinner is moving up to a career high of 37th in the world singles ranking on Monday after winning his first ATP Tour title at the Sofia Open on Saturday. The 19-year-old became the youngest ATP Tour titlist since 2008 with a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) victory over Vasek Pospisil. Sinner, who won the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, said he hopes the triumph is the first of many. "It's a great progress of hard work," he told the ATP's website. "I have a great team behind me. I'm very excited about this result because sometimes you need them; obviously you're working hard, so sometimes a result (like this) is good and great to see. "I's a great progress, but there's still a lot of work to do. We will see in a few years where I am, but I think right now I'm very happy about the title this win". (ANSA).