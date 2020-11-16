Unions say they're set to strike over 'inadequate' budget

ROME, NOV 16 - Italy's big three trade-union confederations, CGIL, CISL and UIL, said Monday that they are close to calling a strike of public-sector workers over the government's proposed 2021 budget law. In a joint statement, the unions said the package did not have "adequate responses" and they would strike unless things change. The unions said the government has not engaged them in talks on recruitment, collective contract renewals and the measures made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft budget was approved by the government a month ago, pending agreement between the parties supporting the executive on several issues. It is expected to be on the agenda of a cabinet meeting taking place on Monday. The package is likely to be amended and feature another movement away from the budget targets to finance measures for the coronavirus emergency, including aid for sectors hit by the government's latest restrictions. (ANSA).