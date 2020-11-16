Soccer: Italy overcome adversity to close in on Final Four

Unions say they're set to strike over 'inadequate' budget
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Orsara festeggia i 100 anni di Carmela, emigrata negli Usa e tornata in Puglia per lavorare nei campi
Covid, in Puglia lieve calo contagi (+905) ma 3mila tamponi in meno: 12 decessi.
Barletta, ospedale da campo con 40 posti
Covid in Basilicata, indice Rt a 1,64 tra i più alti d’Italia: timori per terapie intensive. Cresce numero positivi Fca Melfi
ROME
16 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 16 - An Italy side without many first-choice players and coach Roberto Mancini because of COVID-19 beat Poland 2-0 in style on Sunday to move closer to qualifying for the UEFA Nations League's Final Four. Midfielder Jorginho set the Azzurri in their way with a first-half penalty while Domenico Berardi sealed the win in the closing stages with a cool finish to a sumptuous move. The victory extends Italy's unbeaten run to 21 games and puts them top of Nations League group Group A 1, meaning a win in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday will guarantee a place in the finals. "It's our culture. When there are problems, we pull together even more," said stand-in coach Alberico Evani. "These lads are extraordinary. "Mancini is satisfied. We spoke to him at half time. "He was very happy and told us that we deserved more goals. "The youngsters are growing and playing like veterans". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su