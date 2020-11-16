Lunedì 16 Novembre 2020 | 12:12

ROME
Unions say they're set to strike over 'inadequate' budget

ROME
Italy's public debt up to new record high of 2,582 bn

ROME
Soccer: Italy overcome adversity to close in on Final Four

ROME
COVID: Next 7-10 days crucial says health minister

ROME
R rate falls from 1.7 to 1.4 - Rezza

BRESCIA
Murdered woman's body found

ROME
COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

ROME
COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

ROME
COVID: Campania and Tuscany go red

ROME
Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final

ROME

9 illegal migrants inc minors found in fridge truck

 

Serie C
Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

Covid news h 24Emergenza contagi
Castellana, 5 docenti postivi al Covid: chiuse due scuole

Leccela decisione
Lecce, hotel «Zenith» accoglierà positivi Covid non in grado di rimanere presso la propria abitazione

Tarantocontagi coronavirus
Emergenza Covid, presidente nazionale 118 annuncia: «Sono positivo»

Foggia«Decimabis»
Blitz antimafia, colpo alla «Società foggiana»: decine di arresti all'alba

PotenzaOrdinanza di Bardi
Covid, Basilicata chiude tutte le scuole fino a 2 dicembre

BatL'episodio
Andria, aggredito infermiere al pronto soccorso: colpito con una testata dal parente di un paziente

Brindisila lettera
Brindisi, appello di una donna affetta da Sla: «Tamponi anche agli assistenti Adi»

MateraLa decisione
Policoro, ordinanza anti-Covid: scuole chiude per un'altra settimana

Orsara festeggia i 100 anni di Carmela, emigrata negli Usa e tornata in Puglia per lavorare nei campi

Covid, in Puglia lieve calo contagi (+905) ma oltre 3mila tamponi in meno: 12 i decessi

Barletta, ospedale da campo con 40 posti

Covid in Basilicata, indice Rt a 1,64 tra i più alti d’Italia: timori per le terapie intensive

Bari, tanta gente sul lungomare a godersi il sole in barba al Dpcm

Tuglie, scoperta «azienda fantasma»: in 24 nei guai per truffa

ROME

Soccer: Italy overcome adversity to close in on Final Four

Azzurri can reach finals with win in Bosnia after beating Poles

ROME, NOV 16 - An Italy side without many first-choice players and coach Roberto Mancini because of COVID-19 beat Poland 2-0 in style on Sunday to move closer to qualifying for the UEFA Nations League's Final Four. Midfielder Jorginho set the Azzurri in their way with a first-half penalty while Domenico Berardi sealed the win in the closing stages with a cool finish to a sumptuous move. The victory extends Italy's unbeaten run to 21 games and puts them top of Nations League group Group A 1, meaning a win in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday will guarantee a place in the finals. "It's our culture. When there are problems, we pull together even more," said stand-in coach Alberico Evani. "These lads are extraordinary. "Mancini is satisfied. We spoke to him at half time. "He was very happy and told us that we deserved more goals. "The youngsters are growing and playing like veterans". (ANSA).

