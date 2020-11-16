Lunedì 16 Novembre 2020 | 10:40

COVID: Next 7-10 days crucial says health minister

R rate falls from 1.7 to 1.4 - Rezza

Murdered woman's body found

COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

COVID: Campania and Tuscany go red

Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final

9 illegal migrants inc minors found in fridge truck

 
COVID: Campania and Tuscany may turn red - sources

COVID: Conte warns against Xmas gatherings

Rush to get oxygen in Naples pharmacies

Bari bastonato dalla Ternana in casa: perde 3-1 al San Nicola

PhotoNewsindagini della polizia locale
Bari, incendio cassonetti in via Babudri: individuato il «piromane»

Tarantola denuncia
Mittal Taranto, incendio nastro trasportatore sprigiona fumo nero

Leccetap
Melendugno, il gasdotto transnazionale diventa operativo: al via le attività commerciali

Foggia«Decimabis»
Blitz antimafia, colpo alla «Società foggiana»: decine di arresti all'alba

PotenzaOrdinanza di Bardi
Covid, Basilicata chiude tutte le scuole fino a 2 dicembre

BatL'episodio
Andria, aggredito infermiere al pronto soccorso: colpito con una testata dal parente di un paziente

Brindisila lettera
Brindisi, appello di una donna affetta da Sla: «Tamponi anche agli assistenti Adi»

MateraLa decisione
Policoro, ordinanza anti-Covid: scuole chiude per un'altra settimana

Orsara festeggia i 100 anni di Carmela, emigrata negli Usa e tornata in Puglia per lavorare nei campi

Covid, in Puglia lieve calo contagi (+905) ma oltre 3mila tamponi in meno: 12 i decessi

Covid in Basilicata, indice Rt a 1,64 tra i più alti d’Italia: timori per le terapie intensive

Bari, tanta gente sul lungomare a godersi il sole in barba al Dpcm

Tuglie, scoperta «azienda fantasma»: in 24 nei guai per truffa

COVID: Next 7-10 days crucial says health minister

Reasons to think measures will start giving results - Speranza

ROME, NOV 16 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza has said the next 10 days will be crucial for the fight against COVID-19 in Italy. "The contagion curve is stabilizing," Speranza told daily newspaper La Stampa. "It is still too early to say but there are reasons to think that the latest measures are giving some results. "The next seven to 10 days will be decisive". Earlier this month the government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions based on a region's COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. At the weekend Campania and Tuscany went into lockdown after being bumped up from being moderate risk COVID yellow zones to high risk red zones, joining Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta, plus the autonomous province of Bolzano. Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria, Puglia, Sicily, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche are orange zones and face slight less stringent restrictions. The rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow - although Basilicata has closed its schools until December 2 and Abruzzo looks set to go into lockdown. Speranza also said that he does not expect mass COVID-19 vaccinations to take place until the second half of 2021. (ANSA).

