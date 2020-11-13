Murdered woman's body found

BRESCIA, NOV 13 - The body of a 42-year-old Ukrainian carer and barista was found Friday buried near the Brescia home of her 60-year-old Serbian former boyfriend who confessed to killing her in a row. Viktoriia Vovkotrub went missing a week ago in the northern Italian city and suspicion immediately fell on Kadrus Berisa. He initially refused to answer questions but police found traces of the woman's blood on a carpet he dumped near his home. Berisa admitted that he killed Vovkotrub and buried her body in an abandoned bocce field near his home. The couple had only recently split after living together for many years. (ANSA).