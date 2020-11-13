R rate falls from 1.7 to 1.4 - Rezza
ROME
13 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 13 - Italy's R Covid transmission rate has fallen from 1.7 to 1.4 over the last week, Health Ministry Prevention Office Chief Gianni Rezza said Friday. He said it was a "first good signal" but noted that cases were rising. "Unfortunately the virus is still circulating all over the country," he said. (ANSA).
