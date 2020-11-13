COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

ROME, NOV 13 - Some 40,902 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday, a new record daily tally. There have been 550 fresh victims of the virus, the ministry said. Italy on Thursday registered 37,978 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. There were 636 new dead in the pandemic. The daily death toll was up from 623 Wednesday and was a new high since April 6 when there were also 636 daily deaths. It was the highest toll in the second wave. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 44,139, as of Friday. There are now more than 30,000 patients in hospital with symptoms, the health ministry said Friday. Friday also saw a new record for the number of tests at over 254,000, with the rate of swabs to positives remaining at 16%. The total of infected including recovered and victims has now risen to 1,107,303. The currently positive are 28,872 up to 663,926. The recovered are 11,480 up at 399.238. Italy is enduring a spike in cases and Campania and Tuscany have now moved into the red zone while Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche have joined the orange zones. Health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said "we have 2-3 weeks to decide whether too impose a new national lockdown". (ANSA).