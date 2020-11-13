COVID: 40,902 new cases, 550 victims

ROME, NOV 13 - Some 40,902 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Friday. There have been 550 fresh victims of the virus, the ministry said. Italy is enduring a spike in cases and Campania and Tuscany have now moved into the red zone while Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche have joined the orange zones. (ANSA).