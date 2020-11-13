COVID: Campania and Tuscany go red

ROME, NOV 13 - Campania and Tuscany went from being moderate risk COVID yellow zones Friday to high risk red zones after Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed the relevant ordinance, in force from Sunday November 15. Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche went from being yellow to being moderate-high orange zones. Italy has a three-tier system for COVID risk: yellow, orange and red. (ANSA).