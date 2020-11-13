Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final

ROME, NOV 13 - Italian teen phenom Jannik Sinner got to his first ATP final on Friday. The 19-year-old from Alto Adige, who recently became the first male teen to get to a grand slam quarters when he lost to eventual champ Rafa Nadal in Paris, beat France's world no 35 Adrien Mannarino 6-3 7-5 in Sofia. The world no 44 will face the winner of the other semi-final of the Sofia Open between France's Richard Gasquet, n.49 ATP, and Canada's Vasek Pospisil, n.74 in the ranking. At 19 years and two months, Sinner is the youngest Azzurro to get to an ATP final, beating Claudio Pistolesi who got to one in the 1980s. "I had to play my best tennis, and I improved over the course of he match," said the teen sensation from Innichen, whom Nadal tipped for future success after he was pushed hard at Roland Garros. (ANSA).