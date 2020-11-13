Venerdì 13 Novembre 2020 | 16:57

ROME
Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final

Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final

 
ROME

9 illegal migrants inc minors found in fridge truck

 
ROME
COVID: Campania and Tuscany may turn red - sources

COVID: Campania and Tuscany may turn red - sources

 
ROME
COVID: Conte warns against Xmas gatherings

COVID: Conte warns against Xmas gatherings

 
NAPLES
Rush to get oxygen in Naples pharmacies

Rush to get oxygen in Naples pharmacies

 
NAPLES
ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

 
CALTANISSETTA
Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: E-R chief tests positive

COVID: E-R chief tests positive

 
ROME
Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

 
BOLOGNA
Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

 
ROME
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

 

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

BariIl caso
Causa covid, nei circhi pugliesi cammelli, ippopotami e zembre affamati: agricoltori li adottano

Causa covid, nei circhi pugliesi cammelli, ippopotami e zembre affamati: agricoltori li adottano

 
Covid news h 24La decisione
San Giovanni Rotondo, riaprono in ospedale alloggi per operatori sanitari

San Giovanni Rotondo, riaprono in ospedale alloggi per operatori sanitari

 
Leccecontrolli della Gdf
Lecce, viaggiava in auto con 76 chili di marijuana: arrestato 43enne albanese

Lecce, viaggiava in auto con 76 chili di marijuana: arrestato 43enne albanese

 
Tarantosanità
Emergenza Covid, ordine medici Taranto: «Turni massacranti e operatori stremati»

Emergenza Covid, ordine medici Taranto: «Turni massacranti e operatori stremati»

 
PotenzaDati regionali
Covid in Basilicata, boom di contagi in 24 ore: +364 positivi (57 a Matera), un decesso e oltre 2mila tamponi

Covid in Basilicata, boom di contagi in 24 ore: +364 positivi (57 a Matera), un decesso e oltre 2mila tamponi

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

 
BatIL RICORDO
Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

 

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Covid in Puglia, altri casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio

Covid in Puglia, 1434 casi su quasi 9mila tamponi e 39 morti. +65 ricoveri. Lopalco: «Rallentare contagi o sarà blocco ospedali»

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

ROME

9 illegal migrants inc minors found in fridge truck

Vehicle taking yoghurt to Germany

ROME, NOV 13 - Nine illegal immigrants including some minors and a a woman were found inside a refrigerator truck on the outskirts of Benevento on Friday. The vehicle was taking yoghurt to Germany. The driver had taken a state highway near the Olivola district when he heard noises from the refrigerated compartment. He stopped the lorry, opened the back and found the non-EU migrants. Carabinieri and other police are at the scene. An emergency medical crew is giving the migrants preliminary treatment. (ANSA).

