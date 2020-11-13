9 illegal migrants inc minors found in fridge truck

ROME, NOV 13 - Nine illegal immigrants including some minors and a a woman were found inside a refrigerator truck on the outskirts of Benevento on Friday. The vehicle was taking yoghurt to Germany. The driver had taken a state highway near the Olivola district when he heard noises from the refrigerated compartment. He stopped the lorry, opened the back and found the non-EU migrants. Carabinieri and other police are at the scene. An emergency medical crew is giving the migrants preliminary treatment. (ANSA).